Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $169,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $46,387,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $44,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

