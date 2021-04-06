Hall Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 2.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

