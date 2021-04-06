Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 20,199 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

