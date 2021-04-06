Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $8.72 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. Iron Mountain comprises 7.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Iron Mountain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $86,871,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,528. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $41.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

