Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $371,000 in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,178. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $929.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

