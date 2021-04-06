Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Guidewire Software worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 679.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

GWRE opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -262.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.