Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,337 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of BTA stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

