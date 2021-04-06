Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

