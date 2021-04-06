Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

