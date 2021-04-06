Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $84,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,386,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

