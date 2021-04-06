Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 130,310 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 130,310 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at $183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

OIA stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

