Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Guess’ worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of GES opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.