Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.02. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 21,172 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

