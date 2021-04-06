GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,324 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of GSKY opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

