Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 200,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,530,449 shares in the company, valued at C$995,480.82.

Anthony Ralph Roodenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 400,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$72,000.00.

Shares of VGN opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 19.83. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

