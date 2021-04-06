Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.17

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 4510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.