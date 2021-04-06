Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Increased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $114.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

