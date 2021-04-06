GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post $113.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $112.25 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $128.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $514.98 million to $519.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of GPX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $300.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in GP Strategies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

