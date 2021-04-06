Goodfood Market (FOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Goodfood Market to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.21 million.

In related news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of Goodfood Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total value of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at C$824,337.50.

