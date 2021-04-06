GokuMarket Credit Achieves Market Cap of $713,803.31 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $713,803.31 and $3.76 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.00399565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004904 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 tokens. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.