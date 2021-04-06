GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GNNDY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.45. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $130.50 and a one year high of $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.15 and a 200-day moving average of $236.53.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.