Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.07.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.23. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.