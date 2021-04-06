Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 501,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 70,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $705.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

