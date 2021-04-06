Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $54,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 389,960 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $74.08.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.