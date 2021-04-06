Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,670 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 169,264 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,091,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 340,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.