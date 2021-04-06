Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

AVB stock opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

