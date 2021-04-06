Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nkarta by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,016,165 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

