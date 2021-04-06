Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $220,000 Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RLI were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RLI by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

