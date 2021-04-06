Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 133 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $11,556,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 502,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $205.65 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

