Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $8.16. Glencore shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 237,623 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.