Gary Dale Nordin Acquires 375,000 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Gary Dale Nordin bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 938,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,650.

Shares of CVE:ORS opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. Orestone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.28.

Orestone Mining Company Profile

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

