Gary Dale Nordin Acquires 375,000 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Gary Dale Nordin bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 938,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,650.
Shares of CVE:ORS opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. Orestone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.28.
Orestone Mining Company Profile
