Gabelli Reiterates Hold Rating for Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Gabelli in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assertio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Assertio alerts:

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 277.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Assertio worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.