Fusion (FSN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.55 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Fusion has a total market cap of $67.02 million and $2.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58,389.76 or 0.99881838 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,482,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,913,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.