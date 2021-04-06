Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Funko has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
See Also: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.