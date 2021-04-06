Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Funko has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

