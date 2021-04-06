frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,892 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.84% of frontdoor worth $36,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

FTDR opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.