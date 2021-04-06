Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 956 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. 5,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

