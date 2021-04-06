Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $20,778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

