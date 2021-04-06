Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,008. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

