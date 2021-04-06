Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

