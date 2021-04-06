Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.06. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,274,617 shares trading hands.

FMCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freddie Mac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

