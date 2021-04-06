Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.01

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.01 and last traded at $193.68, with a volume of 11861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fortinet by 32.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

