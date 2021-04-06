FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

