FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 83,468 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 83,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,872.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter.

BSJM stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

