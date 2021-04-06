Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

