Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $45.68. 829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.