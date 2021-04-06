Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko Sells 2,427 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael Romanko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.16 and a 1-year high of $205.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Five Below by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.
Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.