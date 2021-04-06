Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko Sells 2,427 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Romanko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Below alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.16 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Five Below by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.