First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 996,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 153,702 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.