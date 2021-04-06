Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

