Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,535,570. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

