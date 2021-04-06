Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.